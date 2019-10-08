Eight candidates have qualified already to participate in the fifth Democratic presidential debate, scheduled for Nov. 20 in Georgia, MSNBC announced Tuesday.

The event’s specific location, venue, format, and moderators have not yet been announced. It’s being co-sponsored by MSNBC and The Washington Post.

For the debate, candidates must have hit at least 3% support in four qualifying or national polls, or 5% in two qualifying state polls. In addition, candidates must have gotten contributions from 165,000 unique donors, which includes 600 unique donors in 20 states.

So far, the candidates already qualified are former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, billionaire Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Meanwhile, former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke have reached the donor requirement, but not the polling rules.

The 11 candidates, plus Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, also all qualified for the fourth debate, being held on Oct. 15 at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio and hosted by CNN and The New York Times.

MSNBC, along with NBC News and Telemundo, hosted the first Democratic debates in June. At that time, 20 candidates qualified, and the event was held over two nights.