MSNBC announced Tuesday that it will co-host the fifth Democrat presidential primary debate in Georgia next month with the Washington Post.

The debate, scheduled to take place in primetime on November 20, will air live on MSNBC and across the Radio One network. The debate will also be streamed on MSNBC.com and the Washington Post‘s website, as well as across mobile devices via NBC News and the Washington Post‘s mobile apps and Radio One’s digital platforms.

In order to qualify for the fifth presidential debate, as laid out by the Democratic National Committee, candidates must reach at least three percent in four qualifying state or national polls or five percent in two qualifying state polls. Candidates must also reach a donor threshold with contributions from 165,000 unique donors, including 600 unique donors in 20 states.

According to an unofficial NBC News survey, eight candidates have already qualified, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), billionaire Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and former Texas Rep. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke, have reached the donor threshold, but have yet to meet polling requirements.

The specific location, venue, format, and moderators will be announced at a later date, according to MSNBC.

