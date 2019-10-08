https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/464954-murkowski-warns-against-rushing-to-conclusions-on-trump-impeachment
Murkowski, speaking at a recent health care event in Alaska, said she found the impeachment fight that has engulfed the country to be “troubling.” 

“What I find equally troubling is that even before there has been any considered review, that people have decided. That there is either ‘absolutely, you must get rid of him, tomorrow’ viewpoint or ‘he must stay in and no questions asked,'” Murkowski said. 

Murkowski added that she wants to follow a “process” and gather “facts on the ground,” including making sure she isn’t making decisions based on her party controlling the White House.

Murkowski’s comments come as House Democrats are at the start of an impeachment inquiry centered on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Murkowski told reporters late last month that she found Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where the president urged him to “look into” the Bidens, to be “very concerning.”

Murkowski, part of a dwindling number of moderate senators, has been reserved about weighing in on the impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats.

“In terms of the formal impeachment inquiry — that lies in the House of Representatives. Right now the Senate doesn’t have a part in this until the House reviews and they act. Until the point the Senate has a role in this, Senator Murkowski will wait to see the process play out in the House,” a spokesperson for Murkowski told an Alaska TV station.

But her stance puts her at odds with some of her GOP colleagues.

