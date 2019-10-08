Murkowski, speaking at a recent health care event in Alaska, said she found the impeachment fight that has engulfed the country to be “troubling.”

“What I find equally troubling is that even before there has been any considered review, that people have decided. That there is either ‘absolutely, you must get rid of him, tomorrow’ viewpoint or ‘he must stay in and no questions asked,'” Murkowski said.

Murkowski added that she wants to follow a "process" and gather "facts on the ground," including making sure she isn't making decisions based on her party controlling the White House.

Murkowski’s comments come as House Democrats are at the start of an impeachment inquiry centered on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Murkowski told reporters late last month that she found Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where the president urged him to “look into” the Bidens, to be “very concerning.”

Murkowski, part of a dwindling number of moderate senators, has been reserved about weighing in on the impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats.