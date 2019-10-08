“What I find equally troubling is that even before there has been any considered review, that people have decided. That there is either ‘absolutely, you must get rid of him, tomorrow’ viewpoint or ‘he must stay in and no questions asked,'” Murkowski said.
Murkowski’s comments come as House Democrats are at the start of an impeachment inquiry centered on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
Murkowski told reporters late last month that she found Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, where the president urged him to “look into” the Bidens, to be “very concerning.”
Murkowski, part of a dwindling number of moderate senators, has been reserved about weighing in on the impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats.
But her stance puts her at odds with some of her GOP colleagues.