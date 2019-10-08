The wife of a man reported to be an American diplomat in Great Britain is accused of killing a teenager in a car crash and is said to have had a prior driving offense in the U.S., according to The Times in London.

Anne Sacoolas left the United Kingdom after she allegedly was in a collision that left 19-year-old Harry Dunn dead, according to the Times. Dunn’s family alleged that Sacoolas drove on the wrong side of the road for 400 yards before colliding with him.

After the crash, Sacoolas, 42, claimed diplomatic immunity under international law, which permitted her to avoid prosecution and fly back to the U.S., The Washington Post noted.

Now, the Times is reporting she had been charged with failure to “pay full time and attention” in Fairfax, Virginia, in 2006 and decided to pay a $97 fine.

Meanwhile, Harry’s parents,Tim and Charlotte Dunn said they are ready to ask President Donald Trump to consider waiving diplomatic immunity, which would send Sacoolas back to Britain to face justice, the Post said.

But the U.S. Embassy told the Post that “immunity is rarely waived.”

And The Guardian newspaper reported that a lawyer for the Dunn family said Sacoolas’ husband was not registered as a diplomat.

The State Department has declined to confirm whether Sacoolas was involved in the accident.