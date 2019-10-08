Pop singer Nick Jonas announced he will be joining the panel of judges on “The Voice” for season 18.

The “Jealous” singer will replace Gwen Stefani, who had just returned for season 17, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

Jonas made the announcement on “The Ellen Show” after being forced into sharing the news by Ellen DeGeneres herself. The talk show host had prepared a video montage of messages from Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

“Well the cat’s out of the bag. I am so excited about this. I will be joining as one of the new coaches of ‘The Voice…’ just to be clear, Blake I’m going to kick your ass — and I think Kelly’s point about joining an alliance might make sense. John, I love you but we got to have a side conversation,” he said on the show. (RELATED: Adam Levine Opens Up About His New Job After Leaving ‘The Voice’)

Stefani’s absence from season 18 is reportedly part of the show’s rotational judges program. The rotation allows for judges to keep pursuing their musical careers while still being a part of the show, ET reported.

The “Hollaback” singer will be returning to Las Vegas to complete the end of her “Just A Girl” residency during the spring cycle of “The Voice.”

Me thinking about joining @kellyclarkson, @johnlegend, and @blakeshelton on season 18 of @NBCTheVoice. So excited to finally get to share this with you all. #NickJonasJoinsTheVoice pic.twitter.com/Sphu9oDmNn — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 8, 2019

While I’m sad to see Stefani go, her and Shelton’s dynamic on the show is just so fun to watch, I’m excited to see what Jonas will bring to the show. He definitely will bring a younger audience to the show.