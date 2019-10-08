“Joker” is at the center of a brand-new controversy — this time surrounding music featured in one of the more pivotal scenes in the film.

The new Warner Bros. film faced harsh criticism before it even debuted, with people concerned about the feature of gun violence in the film, and later, security threats at screenings of the film. Warner Bros. eventually ended up restricting press access at the premiere event to photographers only.

Now, people are angry about the film because it features 75-year-old convicted pedophile Gary Glitter’s popular “Rock & Roll Part 2.”

CNBC reported that Glitter — who’s real name is Paul Francis Gadd — could stand to make a substantial amount in royalties as a result of being featured in the hit film.

The film smashed box office records over the weekend, raking in $93.5 million in just the U.S., making it the highest debut for a film released in October in cinematic history. The film brought in $140.5 million worldwide over the weekend.

Here comes the outrage

Many social media users are crying out against the film for featuring the 1972 hit song.

Here are some of the more interesting responses below:

“Joker was brilliant. Loved every minute of it. Joaquin is a definite oscar contender after that. Maddest bit was Gary Glitter being on the soundtrack and in an integral scene. Couldn’t get my head around it. People looking at each other like ‘is this what I think it is?'”

“Surely the main talking point for the new #joker movie should be how Gary Glitter ended up on the soundtrack?!?”

“For the all the unease and tension that the #Joker stirs up… my British brothers and sisters are probably gonna be the most uncomfortable with Gary Glitter.”

“So I was gonna watch the joker but I discovered today they have used a Gary Glitter song of which he will receive revenue. If you are unaware who that is but have a conscience I’d suggest you google him before you decide to go the cinema.”

“Dancing with the Devil … I will pass on paying to see #JokerMovie until they remove convicted pedophile Gary Glitter ‘s song or donate royalties from it to a child abuse charity. C’mon @wbpictures what the ‘hell’ were you thinking when you green lighted this flick?”

"A minor thing about Joker that's been overshadowed by, you know, everything else: a pivotal scene is prominently scored by Gary Glitter's Rock and Roll Part 2."

More details about Gary Glitter

A British court convicted the musician in 1999 after downloading thousands of images of child pornography. He was also deported from Cambodia in 2002 on suspicions of child abuse, and jailed in Vietnam in 2006 for reportedly molesting two girls. In 2015, a court sentenced him to 16 years in prison for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault, and one count of having sex with a child under the age of 13. The incidents all reportedly took place between 1975 and 1980.

According to The Sun, Glitter will receive a lump sum from the film for using the song. He will receive additional royalties based on how well the film performs in sales across all media.

However, The Music Royalty Co. tells Yahoo Movies U.K. that Gadd will be paid under a “one-off” fee.

“Artists are usually paid a one-off ‘synchronization fee’ when their songs are used on movie soundtracks,” said Ray Bush, who is managing director of The Music Royalty Co.

“It can range from £500 (about $615 U.S.) for smaller acts up to £250,000-£500,000 ($307,000 to $615,000 U.S.), depending on the artist and the importance to the narrative of the film,” Bush explained. “There are many middlemen involved, including the record label, Glitter’s agent and sometimes a ‘synchronization’ agent, with artists sometimes only receiving a measly amount from the deal.”

