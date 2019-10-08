Christian Broadcasting Network founder Pat Robertson warned that President Donald Trump was “in danger of losing the mandate of heaven” because his Syrian withdrawal would allow “the Christians and the Kurds to be massacred by the Turks.”

In the latest conservative to lambaste President Trump’s Syrian decision, Robertson, 89, said in a “700 Club” commentary Monday that he was “absolutely appalled” by Trump’s announcement and called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a “thug” who has “taken control of his country as a dictator.”

“To say he’s an ally of America is nonsense,” Robertson said. “He’s in for himself.

“The president, who allowed [journalist Jamal] Khashoggi to be cut in pieces without any repercussions whatsoever, is now allowing the Christians and the Kurds to be massacred by the Turks.

“The president of the United States is in danger of losing the mandate of heaven if he permits this to happen,” Robertson said.

President Trump has been under fierce attack by Republicans since announcing the U.S. troops withdrawal from northern Syria — pulling out as many as 100 forces on Monday — and leaving Kurdish forces who have been America’s ally against the Islamic State for nearly four years.

Erdogan sees the Kurds as terrorists and a threat along Turkey’s southern border and is planning to invade the region, though President Trump vowed Monday to “ruin the economy of Turkey” if Erdogan goes too far.

Trump also announced Tuesday that Erdogan would visit the White House next month.

Before his “700 Club” commentary Monday, Robertson called on Trump to officially acknowledge northern Syria as their homeland because the 35 million Kurds are “the only people group that does not have its own nation acknowledged by the governments of the world.

“The president should issue a Trump declaration that declares that the homeland for the Kurds is recognized by the United States.”