Joshua Brown was considered a key witness in the shooting death of Botham Jean. Brown lived across the hall from Jean and testified at the trial of former police officer Amber Guyger that he never heard her tell anyone to put their hands up as she claimed during the trial. So when Brown was shot and killed days after testifying there was immediate suspicion that his death might be connected to the trial.

Lee Merritt, who was an attorney for Jean’s family and for Brown’s family called his death “suspicious.” He also suggested the Dallas PD should let someone else investigate the case. The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund called his death, “deeply alarming and highly suspicious.” Shaun King announced a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of those who killed Brown. King also asked Dallas PD to let someone else investigate.

While these high-profile voices wouldn’t quite voice the exact suspicion they had, the suggestion was being made in some corners of the internet that the death probably was connected to the Guyer case and might involve the Dallas PD.

Today, the Dallas Police announced they had identified three suspects in the shooting. Their conclusion: This was a drug deal gone wrong.

The suspects — Jacquerious Mitchell, 20; Michael Mitchell, 32; and Thaddeous Green, 22 — are from Alexandria, Louisiana, and investigators believe they were in Dallas to buy drugs from Joshua Brown , Assistant Chief Avery Moore said at a news conference.

Moore said Jacquerious Mitchell told police that Brown shot him in the chest after Green and Brown began fighting during the drug deal, and that Green then shot Brown twice.

Jacquerious Mitchell is in a Dallas hospital in “critical condition,” police said. Neither Michael Mitchell, who is Jacquerious’ uncle, nor Thaddeous Green are in custody.

Green left with Brown’s backpack and gun, police said. Authorities confiscated 12 pounds (5.4 kilograms) of marijuana, 149 grams of THC cartridges and more than $4,000 in cash during a search of Brown’s home.

So this settles it, right? Well, not for everyone:

King has spent the past hour RTing people calling the police story into question, like this one (note the hashtag):

Lots of people on Twitter are just outright saying that the suspects are being framed for a murder committed by the police. I’m not going to post any of those tweets because most of the people making them only have a few hundred followers. But the idea is definitely still circulating out there.

Here’s the full police press conference:

