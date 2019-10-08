Most American voters believe that President Donald Trump faces impeachment not because of his Ukraine call but because of “all of the things he has done during his Presidency,” a GOP poll released Monday shows.

The GOP poll shows that while 37 percent of voters believe Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is an “impeachable offense,” 39 percent of voters described the call as “appropriate” and 20 percent of voters said it was “inappropriate, but not impeachable.”

Sixty-eight percent of voters said the impeachment inquiry is “all about politics,” and 69 percent of voters say Trump faces impeachment not because of the Ukraine call but because of “all of the things he has done during his Presidency.” (RELATED: Biden Once Warned Impeachment Would Become ‘Partisan Attacks On The President, Charged With Animosity’)

Further, 62 percent of voters in districts Trump won, but are represented by Democrats, said Trump’s call was not impeachable.

Most voters do not believe that Trump’s phone call with Zelensky was impeachable, the poll found. Similarly, a majority of voters (62 percent) think impeachment sidetracks House Democrats even further from the little they have accomplished.

Public Opinion Strategies conducted the survey on behalf of National Republican Congressional Committee and Team McCarthy, polling 800 registered voters between Oct. 1-3 throughout 95 congressional districts, 55 of which are Democratic districts and 40 of which are Republican. The 55 Democratic districts are also considered NRCC targets, and the poll had a margin of error of +/-3.46%.

The GOP poll compares to a Washington Post poll released Tuesday that found a majority of Americans, rather than voters who were polled by the GOP poll, support a Democratic impeachment inquiry into Trump. The poll found that 58 percent of Americans said the House was correct to begin an impeachment inquiry while 38 percent of Americans said the House was not correct to do so.

A Monmouth University poll released Oct. 1 found that 44 percent of Americans think Trump should be impeached, while 52 percent disagreed with impeachment.

