The campaign for the re-election of President Donald Trump has accused the mayor of Minneapolis, Minnesota, of extorting them in order to prevent a planned campaign rally.

“Radical Left Dem Mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, is doing everything possible to stifle Free Speech despite a record sell-out crowd at the Target Center,” tweeted the president.

“Presidents Clinton and Obama paid almost nothing!” he added.

Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said that the city was trying to charge $530,000 for security and other costs, and claimed that this was out of scale with what they charged previous campaigns for similar rallies.

“Someone please tell the Radical Left Mayor of Minneapolis that he can’t price out Free Speech. Probably illegal!” the president tweeted in an earlier tweet.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale called Mayor Frey a “radical left-wing nutjob that is limiting free speech,” over the matter.

“We will seek all legal remedies to force the Mayor to allow our constitutional rights,” he added.

Parscale later released a statement saying that they had resolved the issue, without agreeing to pay the security fees.

“The arena in Minneapolis has been fully approved,” Parscale said.

“The Target Center has backed off cancelling the contract, which means President Trump’s Keep America Great rally will go on as scheduled,” he added.

Frey indicated that the city would try to recoup their security costs from AEG, which operates the venue.

“I’m doing things like filling potholes and making sure our city has enough affordable housing,” said Frey.

“I don’t have time, with a city of 430,000 people, to be tweeting garbage out, so it’s kinda surprising when the president of the United States, a country with 327 million people, has the time to do this himself,” he concluded.

Mpls. mayor fires back after Trump campaign threatens to sue Target Center



