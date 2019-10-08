(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Drexel University must pay the federal government nearly $190,000 to cover the strip club spending habits of a former professor, according to a settlement announced Monday.

Over a 10-year period, Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, the former head of Drexel University’s electrical engineering department, burned hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds meant for energy, science and naval research. The $190,000 settlement, which must be paid by the university, will help the school stave off a lawsuit by the federal government.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Nwankpa filed suspicious reports listing expenses at gentlemen’s clubs such as Club Risque, Cheerleaders, and the Tacony Club. When confronted about the spending, he fessed up and agreed to pay $53,328 – far short of the total amount he spent.

