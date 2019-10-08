Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and former Vice President Joe Biden are in a statistical tie in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.

According to the poll of 646 Democratic voters and independents who lean Democratic conducted between Oct. 4-7, Warren netted 29% of the voters, while Biden got support from 26% from the same group. The margin of error was 4.7 percentage points.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., came in third place with 16%, and no other candidate polled in double digits.

The poll changed little from a Quinnipiac survey in September, which put Warren at 27%, Biden at 25%, and Sanders at 16%.

In the October poll, Warren led all other candidates among men and women, as well as white voters and Biden topped black voters, people without college degrees and voters aged 65 and older.

Sanders, meanwhile, remained strong among voters between the ages of 18-34, netting a 22-point lead in that age group.

The poll results continue marking the division in the primary field, where Warren, Biden, and Sanders are at the top of the pack, while Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg make up the center tier.

Biden, meanwhile, remains on top in most national and state polls, with Warren coming in strong behind him.