The Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday released volume two of its Russia investigation report, which concluded that Russians sought “to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election by harming Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonPoll: Trump gains among independents against Biden, Warren Hillary Clinton calls Trump’s Syria pullout a ‘sickening betrayal’ of allies Where are questions of economic and political inequality in the Democratic debates? MORE’s chances of success and supporting Donald Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign slams Minneapolis mayor, Target Center for ‘attempting to extort’ them with rally security fees Susan Rice calls Trump decision to pull troops from Syria ‘batshit crazy’ Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report MORE at the direction of the Kremlin,” according to a committee press release.

The committee in its report focused on Russia’s use of social media to influence the 2016 election, led by the Kremlin-backed Internet Research Agency (IRA).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Committee found that IRA social media activity was overtly and almost invariably supportive of then-candidate Trump to the detriment of Secretary Clinton’s campaign,” according to the release.

The committee found, among other things, that the IRA activity on social media specifically targeted African American voters and spiked after the 2016 election concluded.

Read the full report below.

