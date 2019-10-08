One of the stars of Bravo TV’s “Real Housewives of Orange County,” Braunwyn Windham-Burke, described by Bravo as a “mother of seven with a full house including a baby, toddler, twin kindergarteners, and three teenagers,” confessed on the show that “now and then” she and her husband shared threesomes.

That was just the start; she said that it became a birthday tradition, starting on her husband’s 35th birthday, as Fox News reports. Bravo’s “Daily Dish” reported that Windham-Burke said, “It started with his 35th birthday … I’m pretty sure it was before the internet, so there’s no photographic proof.” Windham-Burke continued that she knew the third party ahead of time and that she and her husband Sean, 52, “kind of assumed” it would happen. Windham-Burke stated, “Some things had been happening. We were at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego for his 35th birthday; we rented out every bottom room. We had friends from everywhere and like, everyone lost their damn minds.”

She added, “Keep in mind, I’ve been with him a long time. Everything we’ve done, we’ve done together. So it was sort of like, ‘Oh, that would be fun.’ And I was kind of like, ‘This is your birthday present.’ So it started as a joke. And then it became, ‘OK, for every monumental birthday, this will be your gift.’”

Windham-Burke said she remains friends with the other woman from the first threesome, who lives across the country. She added that the threesomes with her husband only include other women.

Windham-Burke’s confession is only the latest in the series of Hollywood celebrities who have come forth about their kinky sex lives. As The Daily Wire reported, actress Demi Moore revealed in her new book, “Inside Out,” that she and then-husband Ashton Kutcher also participated in threesomes, writing, “I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be,” according to Radar Online. Page Six added, “Moore wrote that in 2010, she saw media reports claiming Kutcher, 41, met a 21-year-old woman while bowling with her daughter Rumer Willis, and cheated on her in his marital home while Moore was out of town filming a movie. When she confronted him, he brought up their threesomes as a defense.”

Moore added, “Because we had brought a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’d done.”

The Daily Wire noted that “Silicon Valley” star Thomas Middleditch claimed that “swinging” “saved” his marriage, telling Playboy, “Only after I got married was I like, ‘Mollie, I’m sorry, but we have to get non-traditional here.’ To her credit, instead of saying ‘F***k you, I’m out,’ she was like, ‘Let’s figure this out.’ To be honest, swinging has saved our marriage. We have different speeds, and we argue over it constantly, but it’s better than feeling unheard and alone and that you have to scurry in the shadows.” He added, “I’m sexual. I’d always thought I was a romantic and that when I fall in love, that stuff fades away. It does for some years — enough to be like, ‘I should get married, and I’ll be different.’ But it’s part of me. If that’s part of your being and it feels important to you, find a way to explore it, because repression sucks.”