Childhood obesity is expected to rise around the world in the next ten years, with 100 million more children expected to be obese by 2030, according to the World Obesity Federation’s Atlas of Childhood Obesity.

About 158 million children and adolescents under the age of 19 are considered obese worldwide, that number is expected to rise to 206 million by 2025 and 250 million by 2030. The world’s most populous countries, China, India and the United States, are expected to have the highest number of obese children by that time, but smaller countries are reportedly more at risk.

“There’s a transition away from traditional diets and ways of doing things. People are expending less energy, becoming more sedentary and adopting a Western-style diet that’s high in sugar, oil, starch and fat,” Dr. Tim Lobstein, WOF’s director of policy and one of the report’s co-authors, told CNN.

“Most people don’t want to have excess weight but there shouldn’t be a stigma against the individual. It’s a social problem not a private problem.”

Lobstein told the Guardian: “What we are seeing is a rising tide that has not been addressed in the policy world sufficiently. We see statements from policymakers and some countries beginning to take it seriously. A bit like the climate crisis and global overheating, we see resistance to intervene in what are otherwise free markets in order to improve people’s and the planet’s health.”