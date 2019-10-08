The complaint about President Trump’s telephone discussion with the president of Ukraine – claimed by Democrats to be a quid pro quo demand – has been rejected by many based on Trump’s decision to release the transcript which didn’t support the claim.

So why would a whistleblower be complaining.

Well, it first was revealed that the whistleblower had an “anti-Trump” bias.

Then, as Byron York reports at the Washington Examiner, it was found that he is a “registered Democrat.”

York noted, “That was all. Incredulous commentary suggested that Republicans who were pushing the bias talking point were so blinded by their own partisanship that they saw simple registration with the Democratic Party as evidence of wrongdoing.”

But now there’s more.

York explained, “Now, however, there is word of more evidence of possible bias on the whistleblower’s part. Under questioning from Republicans during last Friday’s impeachment inquiry interview with [IC inspector general Michael] Atkinson, the inspector general revealed that the whistleblower’s possible bias was not that he was simply a registered Democrat. It was that he had a significant tie to one of the Democratic presidential candidates currently vying to challenge President Trump in next year’s election.”

The IC inspector general told lawmakers that the Trump-Ukraine whistleblower had a working relationship with one of the current 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, according to three sources with knowledge of the testimony. https://t.co/YwNrz4SaE8 — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 8, 2019

“The IG said [the whistleblower] worked or had some type of professional relationship with one of the Democratic candidates,” the report said one person with knowledge of what was said confirmed.

“The IG said the whistleblower had a professional relationship with one of the 2020 candidates,” said another person with knowledge of what was said.

York reported his sources reported Atkinson did not identify the Democratic candidate with whom the whistleblower had a connection.

The report warned now “Republicans will want to know more about the origins of the whistleblower complaint, especially given the unorthodox use of whistleblower law involved. There is more to learn — like who the Democratic candidate is — before Republicans will say they know enough about what happened.”

A second whistleblower also has now contacted authorities but Trump’s lawyers say that person’s opinion is irrelevant since the telephone discussion in question already is available to the public.

The original anonymous whistleblower already has been confirmed as “a member of the team investigating Donald Trump and his relationship with Ukraine during the 2016 election, according to investigative reporter Paul Sperry.”

That anonymous complaint filer has been described as a CIA officer working in the Obama White House – and who may begrudge Trump’s election victory after “losing his or her job when Trump became president.”

Sperry reported, “The Democrat whistleblower who complained about Trump digging up dirt in Ukraine was himself helping dig up dirt in Ukraine against Trump (and [Trump adviser Paul] Manafort) while working in the Obama White House during 2016 campaign,” he wrote.

Sperry tweeted that rumors were “swirling” that the whistleblower was one of former CIA director and current NBC analyst John Brennan’s “old CIA humps detailed over to — planted inside — the White House to spy on Trump and help thwart the investigation” of the origins of the Obama administration’s false claim of Trump-Russia collusion, its spying on the Trump campaign and its “skullduggery in Ukraine.”