The White House is seeking attorneys for impeachment counsel, and one report says they have reached out to a familiar name.

The Trump administration has sought counsel from former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, according to a report published Tuesday from CNN. (RELATED: Trey Gowdy Has Bad News For People Who Think James Comey Will Be Indicted)

A former federal prosecutor, Gowdy remains a popular figure in Republican circles for his work as chairman of the House Oversight Committee and the House Benghazi Committee, where he grilled Hillary Clinton on her handling of the Benghazi terrorist attacks, that resulted in the death of four Americans, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens. (RELATED: Trump Invites Hillary Clinton To Jump In 2020 Presidential Race On One Condition)

Gowdy retired from Congress at the beginning of the year, and now practices law in South Carolina. The former lawmaker continues to make appearances on cable television, recently appearing on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program to rip into former FBI Director James Comey.

Gowdy has been a harsh critic of Comey’s conduct as FBI director and told Hannity that he would apologize to Comey “when it snows it Hell.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently announced an official impeachment inquiry against the president, and House Democrats are moving swiftly to subpeona Trump administration members. The White House has demanded that Pelosi put articles of impeachment on the floor of the House.