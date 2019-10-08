Either way, Rudy will be Rudy.

Giuliani said the administration has written a letter saying the House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), is illegitimate.

“HE IS NOT A PART OF THE ADMINISTRATION,” the liberal journalist tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

“The position I’m stating is now the position of the administration,” Rudy Giuliani said in an interview with Washington Post White House correspondent Josh Dawsey .

“I wouldn’t testify in front of that committee until there is a vote of Congress and he [Schiff] is removed,” Giuliani said.

The former New York Mayor, who was previously a one-trick pony with the September 11 terrorist attacks, baited the Democrats into holding him in contempt.

“Let them hold me in contempt,” he said. “We’ll challenge the contempt.”

Giuliani said the whole thing is crazy.

“We are now hearing if the whistleblower testifies, Congress will put them ‘behind a screen’ and distort their voice. This is ludicrous! How hellbent are Dems in keeping the American public in the dark? #Kangaroo Court,” he tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

But maybe he’s the one who may be a little cuckoo?

“It’s really hard to keep up with whatever is going on with Rudy and what he’s saying, so I don’t know if I have any deep thoughts to offer,” said Liz Mair, a D.C. communications strategist. “I will just say it’s notable now living in the environs of New York City, a lot of his former friends and allies seem quite worried about him.”

Giuliani even brought up the Salem witch trials from the late 1600’s. Some 200 people were accused of using witchcraft in colonial Massachusetts. Those who were found guilty met an untimely death by hanging.

“Even Salem witch trials didn’t use anonymous testimony,” he wrote. “The accused had to be confronted by a witness willing to put their name and reputation behind the charges and then had to be available for cross examination.” (RELATED: A Level Of Pants-Shi**ing Rarely Seen On TV)

There’s lots of witchiness in this administration. Trump has repeatedly called the Mueller Report and the Democrats’ wrath against him a “witch hunt.”

Giuliani also blasted The Washington Post for its reportage.

“The corrupt WP is tirelessly working on stories to discredit me,” Giuliani snapped on Twitter. “Stooping so low as to actually ask me about my pending divorce, to see if it affects my work. It doesn’t. Meanwhile, they don’t hold [Joe] Biden accountable to answer questions about 4 decades of selling public office.”

Giuliani also kicked CNN in the shins despite frequently appearing on the network.

“The Swamp Media is going back 20 years to find anything I could have done which they can paint as “wrong”. One outlet just falsely asserted I was proposing a deal in Ukraine earlier this year. Meanwhile the Biden Family gets a pass. See why they’re the Corrupt News Networks?” he tweeted Monday. (RELATED: Cuomo Interview With Giuliani Quickly Spirals Out of Control)

In a recent interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Giuliani repeatedly accused the host of being a biased journalist.

The president’s lawyer isn’t boring and rarely refrains from drama, two characteristics that likely make him a fan favorite in Trump’s eyes.