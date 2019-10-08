Bernie Sanders says he will “change the nature of the campaign” after a heart attack last week, scaling back the number of rallies and appearances in early primary states.

“We were doing, in some cases, five or six meetings a day, three or four rallies and town meetings and meeting with groups of people,” he told reporters outside of his Burlington, Vermont, home after visiting his cardiologist Tuesday. “I don’t think I’m going to do that.”

Sanders also acknowledged that the heart attack would likely raise questions about his age. “Everything that happens every day weighs on how people think about you. You look at the totality of who a candidate is,” he said.