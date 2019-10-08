The House Intelligence Committee chairman ripped the State Department for blocking the deposition of Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, and said the messages being withheld were relevant to the House impeachment inquiry.

“Not only is the Congress being deprived of his testimony, and the American people are being deprived of his testimony today, but we are also aware that the ambassador has text messages or emails on a personal device which have been provided to the State Department,” Schiff told reporters shortly after the State Department blocked Sondland’s appearance.

“Although we have requested those from the ambassador and the State Department is withholding those messages as well,” Schiff continued. “Those messages are also deeply relevant to this investigation and the impeachment inquiry.”

“We understand the reason why the State Department decided not to have Ambassador Sondland here today. It’s based on the unfair and partisan process that Mr. Schiff has been running,” Jordan said.

Updated at 10:48 a.m.