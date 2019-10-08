Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis Schumer Trump to hold Louisiana rally for GOP candidates in governor’s race McCarthy shares ‘Stranger Things’ parody video criticizing impeachment 2020 Democrats push for gun control action at forum MORE (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday said that he supports a decision to invite Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiA dozen House Democrats call on EU ambassador to resign amid Ukraine scandal Former George W. Bush chief of staff endorses Trump impeachment inquiry Giuliani associates won’t comply with House impeachment inquiry, attorney says MORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign slams Minneapolis mayor, Target Center for ‘attempting to extort’ them with rally security fees Susan Rice calls Trump decision to pull troops from Syria ‘batshit crazy’ Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report MORE‘s personal lawyer, to testify before a key Senate panel, but said he must do so under oath.

“We welcome Mr. Giuliani testifying. Given the apparent depth of his involvement in the president’s effort to convince foreign governments to investigate a political rival, he must testify under oath,” Schumer tweeted.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSusan Rice calls Trump decision to pull troops from Syria ‘batshit crazy’ Pat Robertson ‘absolutely appalled’ by Trump’s Syria announcement Overnight Defense: Republicans urge Trump to reverse course on Syria | Dems subpoena Pentagon in impeachment probe | North Korea talks falter MORE (R-S.C.) earlier on Tuesday announced that he would invite Giuliani to testify about Ukraine, marking a stark reversal from comments he made before Congress’s two-week recess.

“It is time for the Senate to inquire about corruption and other improprieties involving Ukraine,” he said on Tuesday.

Graham said his invitation was for Giuliani to “come before the Senate Judiciary Committee to inform the Committee of his concerns.”

Graham did not specify if the invitation was for Giuliani to meet privately with the panel and staff or to testify publicly.

Under committee rules, as part of a deposition, an individual would be sworn in under oath. A spokesperson for Graham said the committee would also swear in a witness as part of a hearing.

Graham didn’t specifically mention former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenA dozen House Democrats call on EU ambassador to resign amid Ukraine scandal Ex-Trump officials met with Zelensky campaign aides at Trump hotel earlier this year: report Overnight Health Care — Presented by Coalition Against Surprise Medical Billing — Buttigieg unveils aggressive plan to lower drug prices | Supreme Court abortion case poses major test for Trump picks | Trump takes heat from right over vaping crackdown MORE, one of the front-runners in the race to face Trump in the 2020 election, or his son, Hunter Biden, in his announcement. But a hearing would likely provide Trump’s lawyer a high-profile perch to make his argument that Biden acted improperly in his dealings with Ukraine, though there’s been no evidence of wrongdoing.

Democrats are also signaling that they would relish the opportunity to question Giuliani, who has emerged as a central part of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

The Judiciary Committee includes three presidential contenders — Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocratic candidates’ polling and fundraising numbers don’t quite match up 2020 Democrats hit Trump’s planned Syria withdrawal Harris pitches six months of paid family, medical leave MORE (D-Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerKlobuchar pulls in nearly million in third quarter, campaign says Klobuchar hits Booker on fundraising: ‘I’m not going to put out threats about getting out of it’ 2020 Democrats demand answers after death of Joshua Brown, key witness in Botham Jean trial MORE (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar pulls in nearly million in third quarter, campaign says Klobuchar hits Booker on fundraising: ‘I’m not going to put out threats about getting out of it’ Klobuchar compares Trump’s handling of Ukraine phone call to Watergate MORE (D-Minn.) — meaning 2020 politics will loom over any testimony.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne Emiel FeinsteinRed-state Democrats worry impeachment may spin out of control Overnight Energy: USDA unable to release reports after researchers leave | Trump officials spent over M in fees to keep parks open during shutdown | Green groups sue Trump over vehicle emissions rule Feinstein requests probe into Trump EPA threat to withhold California highway funds MORE (Calif.), the top Democrat on the committee, said she supported having Giuliani come before the panel.

“Democratic members have plenty of questions for Mr. Giuliani and this would give us an opportunity to help separate fact from fiction for the American people,” she said.

House Democrats subpoenaed Giuliani late last month as part of an effort to force him to hand over documents, including text messages and phone records, regarding Hunter Biden and efforts by Giuliani or his associates to pressure current or former Ukrainian officials to investigate matters regarding the Bidens or any other American.

Giuliani told The Washington Post on Tuesday that he won’t testify before the House panel.

—Updated at 3:07 p.m.