An advocacy group released a second ad targeting transgender athletes in women’s sports in an attempt to persuade Kentucky voters not to vote for Democratic state Attorney General Andy Beshear for governor.

The ad, which the Campaign for American Principles (CAP) released Tuesday, shows a young female wrestler who repeatedly wins female wrestling contests. The female wrestler loses when a biological boy wrestler is allowed to compete against her.

The ad encourages voters to vote against Beshear who is challenging Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.

“If Andy Beshear gets his way, there won’t be any rules,” the ad said. “Vote against Andy Beshear. He’s too extreme for Kentucky.” (RELATED: Here’s What Americans Think Of Transgender Athletes In Girls’ Sports)

“CAP’s first ad attacking Andy Beshear for his extreme views that would undermine women’s sports was released on September 23rd as part of a $250,000 digital ad campaign microtargeting 400,000 Democratic and independent voters in Kentucky,” the Campaign for American Principles said in a press release Tuesday.

“This second ad will be added to the rotation, microtargeting the same voters, and CAP will spend an additional $200,000, bringing its total spend in the race up to $450,000,” it continued.

The ad follows another CAP ad targeting transgender athletes released Sept. 23 and entitled “Track.” The Sept. 23 ad shows young girls competing at track but ultimately losing to a biologically male runner.

“All female athletes want is a fair shot in competition,” the narrator said. “What if that shot was taken away by a competitor who claims they are a girl who was born a boy?”

