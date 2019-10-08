On Monday’s episode of “The Ben Shapiro Show,” Shapiro talks about the media’s treatment of Hunter Biden’s Ukraine business dealings. Video and partial transcript below. Video and partial transcript below:

[Regarding Ukraine], this is why people are going nuts. Okay, so you’re gonna tell me it’s super corrupt when friends of Trump are doing business in Ukraine with oil and natural gas, but when it’s Joe Biden’s son, then we’re supposed to pretend that none of this matters at all? Like, at all? We’re supposed to pretend that Joe Biden is pure as the driven snow, and so is Hunter Biden, and any questions you ask about them are fully illegitimate?

Now again, for the 1000th time, if Donald Trump has no evidence and no serious questions to be asked about Joe Biden or Hunter Biden, he’s just going after them for political purposes — by leveraging military aid to a country under the threat of the Russians, in order to go after his political opponents, solely and completely, [not because of corruption] and not because of 2016 and the election interference, [not] because of any of that — simply because he doesn’t like Joe Biden, not only is that wrong, [but] that’s impeachable.

But are we there yet?

I think we have a ways to go there. First, I do find it somewhat hilarious, you get people like Cory Booker, who says that the minute you ask a question about Joe Biden, it is completely unfair. Cory Booker … remember, he said that if you [start] even asking questions about Joe Biden, [it] is unfair at this point. If you could just stop it, stop asking those questions.

BOOKER: Are questions about Hunter Biden fair in the context of a president who is accused of doing really, what I would think, were unimaginable things. As I said, [unintelligible] questions about Hunter Biden, in this context, somebody who has been investigated, from the Ukrainians to Americans to Europeans, there’s no evidence whatsoever. So no, it is not fair [that] the president of the United States is trying to get all of us to be talking about someone else other than him.

Okay, and then it’ll be fun to watch CNN immediately shift in the next segment, “Let’s talk about Rick Perry’s energy connections in Ukraine guys,” [and] “Let’s talk about the Trump administration’s energy connections in Ukraine.” And by the way, the Washington Post will give a full op-ed to Joe Biden called, “Trump won’t destroy me and he won’t destroy my family,” and it’s all about how Joe Biden is a wonderful dude and anybody who asks questions about Hunter Biden is just wrong, and it’s all mean and it’s all terrible. He says, “And to Trump and those who facilitate his abuses of power, and all the special interests funding his attacks against me: Please know that I’m not going anywhere. You won’t destroy me, and you won’t destroy my family. And come November 2020, I intend to beat you like a drum.”

Come November 2020, dude, you are going to be eating early-bird dinner at Denny’s because you are not the nominee. Elizabeth Warren is going to win this nomination, so [Biden’s election] is not a thing that is going to happen. Okay, I’m going to get back into this double standard again.

This is not whataboutism. It’s very bad for Trump to say things [such as] China should investigate Joe Biden. It’s very bad for Trump to say that Ukraine should investigate Joe Biden, and not be clear that he’s talking about corruption more broadly. The question is twofold: Did he commit a criminal act? Two, is that criminal act impeachable? Because not every criminal act is impeachable, so we’re going to get back to the double standard which sets the standard for that second question, right.

Is this something brand new and beyond the pale? And why do Republicans seem to be kicking back so hard against the idea that this is something brand new and beyond the pale? You know it’s funny, Democrats seem to believe that the world began spinning with Trump. And so you have all these articles today [about] the unworkability of American government and this feeling of cynicism that is spread across the country. I’m old enough to remember a president before named Barack Obama — some of us are pretty cynical about politics because of that sort of manipulation.

