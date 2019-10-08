The Daily Caller showed up to a massive protest outside the Supreme Court on Monday to ask those present if transgender women should be allowed to play women’s sports. You won’t want to miss this.

A majority of the protesters present were there to share their strong views about LGBT rights, as the Supreme Court was in the middle of an argument on whether a federal employment nondiscrimination law covers LGBT workers. (RELATED: Trump Nominees Poised For Key Role As Supreme Court Mulls Rights Of Gay, Trans Workers)

WATCH:

[embedded content]

