The justices on the Supreme Court on Tuesday considered whether judges can simply redefine a word, or a law, and then have it apply to Americans, in three cases raising a challenge to the concept that when Congress in 1964 adopted a ban on sex discrimination members knew that to include “gender identity.”

The arguments for three cases were consolidated, two of them having to do with a homosexual who was fired from his job, and a third involving a man who told his employer, a funeral home, he was going to be dressing as a woman, and was fired for refusing to follow the company’s dress code.

A commentary at a blog on the Supreme Court said the judges appeared to divide along partisan lines during arguments – leftists on the court advocating for transgender protections, while those adhering more conservatively to the Constitution wondering why judges would have to make the law when that’s the job of Congress.

The blog explained, “Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 bars employment discrimination ‘because of … sex.’ … And after over two hours of debate, it was not clear how the justices are likely to rule.”

The analysis said the result could depend on Justice Neil Gorsuch, who at times appeared sympathetic to the plaintiffs’ “argument but also expressed concern about the ‘massive social upheaval’ that he believed would follow from a ruling for them.”

Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan claimed that just because the authors of the 1964 law would not have considered homosexuality or transgenderism legitimate – after all, Justice Ruth Ginsburg noted the American Psychiatric Association at the time considered homosexuality a mental illness – the justices still should read the law as protecting those alternative sexual lifestyle choices, the blog reported.

Karlan discounted the idea that giving those choosing those lifestyles the force of law and the federal government to enforce their desires would in any way be a negative.

U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco argued on behalf of the employers, the blog reported.

When David Cole of the American Civil Liberties Union argued on behalf of Anthony Stephens, a Michigan funeral director who is a man, but wants to dress as a woman, in violation of his company’s dress code, Gorsuch asked about the “massive social upheaval” that would follow.

Gorsuch said it might be more appropriate to ask Congress to make changes, rather than the courts, the blog said.

The arguments then deteriorated, according to the blog: “Cole described the case in simple terms. Stephens is being treated differently because of the sex she was assigned at birth. If she had been assigned a female sex at birth, he argued, she would not have been fired for wanting to come to work dressed as a woman. But instead she was assigned a male sex, Cole continued, and so she was fired because she failed to conform to the sex stereotypes of her employer.”

John Bursch, a lawyer for the funeral home employer, told the justices that equality “does not mean that employers need to treat men as women,” the blog reported.

The justices also were told that giving in to the LGBT agenda would leave unresolved issues over “religious objections.”

The Washington Examiner identified Gorsuch as the key to the decisions.

That report said Justice Samuel Alito “was the most skeptical of the employees’ arguments, and said that Congress specifically has refused to add workplace protections to homosexuals.”

“Discrimination on the basis of sex in the sense that Congress understood it in 1964 is a different concept from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation,” he informed the lawyers. “You’re trying to change the meaning of what Congress understood sex to mean and what everybody understood sex to mean in 1964.”

“No court or federal agency has the authority to rewrite a federal statute. That power belongs solely to Congress,” said Alliance Defending Fund Senior Counsel Jim Campbell earlier in the case. “Replacing ‘sex’ with ‘gender identity,’ as the Sixth Circuit and the EEOC have done, is a dramatic change. What it means to be male or female shifts from a biological reality based in anatomy and physiology to a subjective perception.

“Far-reaching consequences accompany such a transformation.”

ADF is defending R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes, of Detroit, Garden City and Livonia before the high court.