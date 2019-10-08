In the face of intense social media outrage over being spotted laughing with former President George W. Bush during Sunday’s Dallas Cowboys game, liberal comedian and talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres refused to cave to the criticism. During her show Monday, Ellen responded with grace, humor, and a call for kindness across the political divide.

“During the game, they showed a shot of George and me laughing together,” Ellen explained. “And so people were upset. They thought, ‘Why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?’ They didn’t even notice I’m holding the brand-new iPhone 11,” she joked.

“But a lot of people were mad and they did what people do when they’re mad, they tweet. But, here’s one tweet I love. This person says, ‘Ellen and George Bush together makes me have faith in America again.’ Here’s the thing, I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs I have. We’re all different, and I think that we’ve forgotten that that’s okay that we’re all different,” she added. “For instance, I wish people wouldn’t wear fur. I don’t like it, but I’m friends with people who wear fur. And I’m friends with people who are furry, as a matter of fact. I have friends who should tweeze more.

“But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them,” she continued. “When I say, ‘Be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Doesn’t matter.”

Also over the weekend, rapper Kanye West took a stand against critics who say he should not, as a black man, support President Donald Trump. During a “Sunday Service” in Salt Lake City, Kanye argued that voting or making decisions based on skin color is a “form of slavery.”

After proclaiming that “the Republican Party … freed the slaves,” Kanye told the crowd, “I chose my right. In America we got the right, right? We got a right to our opinions, right? […] They try to tell me because of my color, who I’m supposed to pick as the president. ‘You’re black, so you can’t like Trump.’ I ain’t never made a decision only based off my color. That’s a form of slavery, mental slavery.”

On Tuesday’s radio show, Glenn Beck and Stu Burguiere applauded Ellen DeGeneres, Kanye West, and others who are standing up to the social justice mob and using their power of persuasion to help bridge America’s massive political divide.

Glenn noted how angry mobs use social media to silence people they disagree with, or even those who dare talk to people they disagree with, all in the name of social justice. But because of influential people like Ellen and Kanye, perhaps now “the shine is coming off the social justice movement,” he added.

“So you have now two people, pretty popular, that are coming out and they’re not sitting down,” Glenn said. “This is the new wave that is coming. This is the beginning of the pendulum swinging the other direction. People do not like this hyper-partisanship where everything is political. They don’t like it, and there is a freight train coming.”

“There’s something there for us to learn too, right?” Stu asked. “It’s not just is it a nice moment, it also works. It’s persuasive. When people like you, they tend to agree with you more.”

