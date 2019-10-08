Penny Young Nance, the CEO of Concerned Women for America, spoke to the Daily Caller on Monday before the Supreme Court had its arguments regarding LGBT workers.

“What’s at stake today is the definition of sex. The few little protections that women have are safe spaces, domestic violence shelters, women’s sports, all that is at stake if we change the definition of sex to just mean anything,” Noonan said. (RELATED: Trump Nominees Poised For Key Role As Supreme Court Mulls Rights Of Gay, Trans Workers)

Be sure to watch this interview!

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Check out TheDC’s videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad