President Trump has passed the 11,000 tweet mark since Inauguration Day, but there are indications that all but his base are growing bored with his Twitter commentary.

Trump reached 11,093 tweets during his criticism of the Democratic impeachment drive and 2020 thoughts, capped today by his call for 2016 challenger Hillary Rodham Clinton to get into the presidential race.

(Screenshot / 2019 Public Affairs Pulse Survey Report)

The number comes from Trump Twitter Archive, and it includes some retweets. A separate counter from YouGov.com puts his tweets — excluding retweets — from Feb. 4, 2017 at 8,022.

Since before he was elected, the president has used social media and especially Twitter to reach his base and announce policies, firings, and hirings. He has 65.4 million followers on Twitter.

And while his base has increased their attention to his account, @realDonaldTrump, in the past year, a new survey released Tuesday found that the general public is reading his tweets less.

The Public Affairs Council/Morning Consult poll, shared with Secrets, found that 37% read his tweets “very often” or “somewhat often.” That is down from 42% last year.

“President Trump’s tweets are not read as widely as journalists and the White House often assume. Only 15% of the public read his tweets very often — either directly or as reported in the news media. Sixty-three percent report they rarely or never pay attention to his tweets,” said the poll analysis in the report titled, 2019 Public Affairs Pulse Survey Report.

Among his base, however, 59% read them very or somewhat often, a slight increase over 2018. But, said the poll analysis, just over 40% “rarely or never read his tweets at all.”

The survey also provided a detailed breakdown of Trump’s audience on Twitter.

His most regular readers are Republican men. Some 26% said they read Trump’s tweets “very often” and 25% “somewhat often.”

His worst audience is independent women. Just 26% read his tweets very or somewhat often.