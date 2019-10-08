Forty-eight hours after President Trump spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he confirmed late Tuesday afternoon Erdogan had accepted his invitation to visit Washington, D.C., in mid-November.

Trump tweeted:

“He is coming to the U.S. as my guest on November 13th. #ENDENDLESSWARS.”

In revealing his invitation to the controversial Erdogan, Trump confirmed something which Erdogan had been telling reporters in Turkey since he and his American counterpart spoke Sunday evening.

The White House would neither confirm nor deny the invitation until Tuesday.

In speaking of his conversation with Trump, Erdogan said he voiced his frustration over the U.S. military and security bureaucracy’s failure to take action to eliminate the YPG (the Syrian branch of the Kurdish Workers Party, or PKK — designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S., the E.U., and NATO).

President Trump stunned fellow Republicans in Congress by declaring Monday it was “time for us to get out” of Syria — a position strong opposed by top officials at the State and Defense Departments as well as Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

