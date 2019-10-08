President Trump is backing a high-profile Democrat to run for president: Hillary Clinton. But he’s got one condition.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren. Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C’ Subpoena!” Trump wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, has been rising steadily in the polls. In three out of four recent polls, she took the top spot. Warren got 27% support in a new IBD/TIPP poll, 1 point ahead of Biden. She pulled 26% support in an Economist/YouGov survey last week, topping the former vice president by 4 points. And she got 28% in a Monmouth University poll, beating Biden at 25%.

Biden is also falling behind in fundraising. His campaign pulled in $15.2 million in the third quarter, while Sen. Bernie Sanders collected $25.3 million and Warren $24.6 million.

While Biden has faltered as a frontrunner, Warren has run a steady campaign. And Trump is more worried about her than the other candidates, according to The Hill.

“To many Trump World insiders, Warren increasingly looks like the candidate with the best shot at winning the nomination. The two most recent surveys of Iowa and New Hampshire show Warren edging Biden, with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) fading into the pack,” The Hill wrote last month.

The Trump allies who view Warren as the strongest general election Democrat described her as a “movement” candidate with crossover appeal between the left and the center. They said Warren’s message fits the moment and view her potential candidacy as a wild card, believing that Trump would fare better in a rematch against an establishment candidate, such as Biden. “She has a populist streak to match Trump that I think would make her tougher to beat than a lot of people realize,” said one prominent GOP consultant. “I think her ideology fits the moment, and that scares me as a Republican.”

Some think Hillary Clinton is preparing to enter the race. Former White House aide Steve Bannon predicted she will make a third attempt for the presidency in 2020.

“Hillary Clinton is doing a whole thing,” he said on Fox Business. “She is running,” Bannon said. “She’s just throwing to decide how to fit her way in.”

BNL News said Monday that Hillary is “thinking about” entering the race.

“BREAKING: Hillary Clinton ‘thinking about’ running for President in 2020, according to multiple sources,” the site, which says it is “run by independent journalists,” wrote on Twitter.

Rasmussen Reports also reported this week that Hillary performs well in an imaginary race against Trump.

“In a repeat matchup of the 2016 election, Clinton runs dead even with President Trump, but even most Democrats don’t want her to get into the race,” the polling site wrote on Monday.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that Clinton and Trump earn 45% support each among Likely U.S. Voters. The deciding 11% remains undecided. But just 18% think Clinton should enter the race for next year’s Democratic presidential nomination. Seventy-one percent (71%) don’t think she should run. Twelve percent (12%) are not sure. Sixty-one percent (61%) of voters say Clinton is unlikely to win the nomination if she enters the race, with 35% who say she’s Not At All Likely to be nominated. Thirty-six percent (36%) see a Clinton nomination as likely, but that includes only 12% who say it’s Very Likely.