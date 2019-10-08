http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xFgp_HdRiDc/

YouTube star and podcast host Logan Paul has been targeted by Twitter users over his recent comments about abortion at a promotional event for an upcoming boxing match. Paul observed that his opponent, KSI, has caused five abortions, adding, “That’s five babies dead.”

YouTube star Logan Paul, who is best known for recording the dead body of a suicide victim in the Aokigahara forest in Japan, is facing criticism for his recent comments about abortion at a promotional event for his upcoming boxing rematch against fellow YouTuber KSI.

During the promotional event, Paul made a comment about KSI – real name Olajide William “JJ” Olatunji – and his past history with abortion stating: “Y’all might not know but JJ’s on his fifth abortion. That’s five babies dead and I think I’m gonna return the favor and I might kill you man, I might end you man.”

Footage of Paul’s comments can be seen below:

Twitter users took to the hashtag #LoganPaulIsOverParty to criticize Paul for his comments:

Others pointed out that Paul has committed a number of acts that should likely have had him “canceled” long before this incident, such as filming the dead body of a suicide victim and using an electric taser on a dead rat, but the majority of woke warriors did not go after him until he mentioned abortion:

A number of individuals found themselves agreeing with Paul’s comments:

YouTuber, Trump supporters, and Republican candidate for Congress Joseph Saladino (also known as Joey Salads) also posted that he doesn’t believe this latest attempt to cancel Paul will have much of an effect:

It’s unsurprising that Paul would make a statement he likely knew would be controversial during a promotional event for his boxing rematch against KSI. Logan and his brother Jake have made their careers by knowing how to gain views and generate media outrage. Before this incident, the majority of people on Twitter were not discussing Paul and were likely not aware that he had a major boxing match coming up, now thanks to a popular hashtag calling for him to be #canceled he has likely reached a whole new audience.

