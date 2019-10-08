Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has defended her story of losing her first teaching position because of her pregnancy after reports emerged that appear to cast doubts on her claim.

The Washington Free Beacon reported Monday that minutes of a meeting held by the Riverdale Board of Education on April 21, 1971 shows the board voted unanimously to grant Warren a “2nd year” contract for a similar teaching position to the one she had held the year before. Minutes from a meeting two months later show her resignation was “accepted with regret.”

“When I was 22 and finishing my first year of teaching, I had an experience millions of women will recognize. By June, I was visibly pregnant — and the principal told me the job I’d already been promised for the next year would go to someone else,” Warren tweeted Tuesday morning, retelling a story she has told several times while campaigning for president.

“This was 1971, years before Congress outlawed pregnancy discrimination — but we know it still happens in subtle and not-so-subtle ways,” she added. “We can fight back by telling our stories. I tell mine on the campaign trail, and I hope to hear yours.”

She previously wrote in her book, “A Fighting Chance,” which was released in 2013, that “By the end of the school year, I was pretty obviously pregnant. The principal did what I think a lot of principals did back then — wished me good luck, didn’t ask me back the next school year, and hired someone else for the job.”