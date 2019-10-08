“These gender extremists are insisting that we accept their feelings as science, yet they do not consider the feelings of others,” said Beth Stelzer, a female powerlifter and founder of Save Women’s Sports, Tuesday in front of the Supreme Court. Stelzer joined other women at an anti-transgenderism rally to speak out against transgender male’s participation in female sports.
Watch – Female Powerlifter: ‘Conflating Gender Identity with Sex Undermines’ Women
