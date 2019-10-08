The 300th episode of “South Park” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The plot of the episode, according to Comedy Central’s YouTube description:

“This week, Randy revels in a Tegridy Farms milestone. Meanwhile, Cartman stands his ground and refuses to get a shot. It’s all part of the 300th episode of South Park titled, ‘SHOTS!!!’ airing on Wednesday, October 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central.”

If the preview is an indication of things to come Wednesday night, then we’re in for a really fun time. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: ‘South Park’ Effectively Banned In China After Critical Episode ‘Band In China‘)

[embedded content]

“South Park” has been bringing the heat this season. The fastballs the show’s throwing through two episodes have been awesome.

“Band in China” was laugh-out-loud funny from start to finish, and got the hit comedy show banned in the communist country.

[embedded content]

It’s also crazy how “South Park” has been on the air for so long. We’re in season 23. Twenty-three seasons of the hit show!

Not only has it been on the air for more than two decades, but it’s been on the air since 1997 by taking headshots at everybody.

Tune in Wednesday night on Comedy Central to celebrate the 300th episode of “South Park.” It’s been a hell of a ride, and I don’t think we’ll slow down anytime soon.