A video showing a toddler from New York City enthusiastically reciting his daily affirmations on the way to school has gone viral for all the right reasons, spreading through social media while stirring hearts and serving as inspiration.

What are the details?

Three-year-old Ayaan was walking to pre-school with his mother last week when he busted out his morning declarations, repeating, “I am smart. I am blessed. I can do anything!”

His mom, Alissa, wrote on Instagram, “I taught Ayaan this positive affirmation on his 2nd birthday last year in hopes that he would one day memorize it, understand it and use it as a motivational tool whenever he needed it. Well, he shocked me this morning. Out of nowhere he started repeating it, so I pulled out my phone. He ended (with enthusiasm lol) once we made it to our destination.”

Followers on the post praised the tike’s unbelievable cuteness and positive attitude. One person appeared to represent the sentiment of the whole by commenting, “Absolutely adorable. I may be borrowing these wise words myself.”

After racking up more than 30,000 views on Instagram, the video spread to Twitter and the clip earned nearly 4 million views as of Tuesday morning, Time reported.

According to The Daily Mail, “Today” show presenter Hoda Kotb featured the video of Ayaan on air, telling her co-hosts that the footage would be added to the “Boost Hall of Fame.”