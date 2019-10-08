A new report published Tuesday cast more light on the possible political motivations of the whistleblower on the president’s Ukraine call.

Byron York of the Washington Examiner reported that the whistleblower had a professional tie to one of the Democratic presidential candidates, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

It had been previously revealed that the whistleblower was registered to vote as a Democrat, but it appears that there was much greater evidence of “arguable political bias.”

The report comes from sources with knowledge of a statement from Intelligence Community inspector general Michael Atkinson to Republicans during an impeachment inquiry interview.

“What [Atkinson] said was that the whistleblower self-disclosed that he was a registered Democrat and that he had a prior working relationship with a current 2020 Democratic presidential candidate,” said one of the sources.

However, Atkinson made it clear that although this was a sign of possible bias, the complaint from the whistleblower still appeared credible.

Atkinson wrote, “such evidence did not change my determination that the complaint relating to the urgent concern ‘appears credible,’ particularly given the other information the ICIG obtained during its preliminary review.”

York reported that Atkinson did not divulge which of the candidates had ties to the whistleblower.

The complaint from the whistleblower lead to to Democrats commencing an official impeachment inquiry against the president.

Here’s the latest on the whistleblower:

[embedded content]

2nd whistleblower comes forward on Trump’s dealings with Ukraine



www.youtube.com

