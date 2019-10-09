The abortion activists at NARAL, the National Abortion Rights Action League, have come out with a stunner of a statement: “Women are people.”

And they’ve doubled down with, “This is not up for debate.”

And they’re getting ridiculed on social media for stating the, well, obvious.

Women are people. This is not up for debate. — NARAL (@NARAL) October 8, 2019

“Huge if true,” snarked Twitchy, the aggregator for social media comments on Twitter.

“Some intern at NARAL has been given the keys to the social media accounts and been told to produce content, but we imagine this sounded more profound in that persons’ head.”

The commentary continued, “Science also says that life begins at conception, but that apparently is up for debate and some Democratic presidential candidates argue that life begins when a baby is delivered and takes its first breath on its own.

“But that’s not what NARAL is trying to say today; simply that women are people and that’s that.”

On social media, a multitude reacted to NARAL’s admission.

“So deep. You’ve made be reconsider everything I’ve ever been taught,” noted “Michael.”

And “Bryan Jones” wondered, “Who was debating this exactly?”

“Napoleon AF” qualified NARAL’s comment with, “valid at any location outside the womb,” and “Dan” said, “This changes everything. From now on I’m going to act completely different.”

A number of GIFs appears in response, with one asking, “Are you sure?” and another with “Now we have a firm grasp of the obvious.”

“Mr. Dystopian” added, “And in other words, the sky is blue.”

The abortion league’s political and social agenda took a few additional hits, too.

“From the time the egg and sperm get together, women are women and deserve rights,” said “Marcus.”

“Agreed,” said Beth Plybon, “Now do pre-born women.”

“Thank you so much,” contributed “susan price,” Not really sure until a pro death organization told me…”

“There is water at the bottom of the ocean,” joked “Another Dog Avi,” and of course, since nothing on social media can be assumed, “Ryan Ahart,” demanded, “I disagree, prove it.”

Other snarks:

“Unless they’re conservative.”

“Big if true.”

“What are people?”

“That needed to be said?”

“Bold stance.”

“Welcome to the 21st century. Glad you could finally make it.”

“Very brave to come out boldly with this super controversial position.”

And from “Virginia,” “We are? I had no idea.”

NARAL actually is one of the most aggressive abortion activist organizations in the country. It now is involved a both civil and criminal actions against undercover videographers who several years ago uncovered the abortion industry’s profits from selling the pieces and parts of the bodies of unborn babies.