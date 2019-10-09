Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo lashed out against comedian Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday, rallying the outrage mob to continue criticizing the talk show host after her call for kindness the day before.

What are the details?

On Tuesday, DeGeneres delivered a monologue addressing the critics who expressed fury over the comedian being spotted chatting and joking with former President George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game over the weekend. Her

speech was widely distributed through mainstream media, social media, and radio, hailed for her positive message encouraging friendship between people with differing views.

But not everyone was satisfied with the comedian’s response. A

Vanity Fair article published Wednesday accused DeGeneres of being an elitist and said her “imagined utopia seems increasingly out of touch with reality.”

Ruffalo, apparently, agreed, retweeting a link to the piece with the message, “Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq war, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars — emotional and otherwise — inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness.”



Twitter users heaped praise on Ruffalo. His post received nearly 200,000 likes in eight hours, with one follower

thanking the actor for using his “platform and speaking this truth out loud.” Another addressed the actor, saying, “Thank you Mark for being better than most of your colleagues in Hollywood.” Yet another wrote, “Thank you for not missing the point entirely like Ellen did with her ‘I can be friends with people I disagree with!’ schtick.”

Anything else?

Ruffalo was also hit with some criticism for his take, including a reaction from BlazeTV’s Graham Allen who replied, “Sorry to interrupt your ‘hulk smash’ moment. I served with soo many that did soo much more than me, and we would do it ALL over again for our country! You don’t get to speak for Veterans.”



One fan also expressed her disappointment in Ruffalo’s message by

saying, “To read this from you one of my absolute favorite actors is heartbreaking. It’s sad that you can’t see that we all need love and happiness in this world right now. I will forever now see you in a different light and that’s sad for me.”