(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — Spending time in the company of good friends regularly has been shown to have a positive impact on health. But for many Americans, socializing in adulthood gets harder with age. A recent survey reveals that 45% of adults admit they find it hard to make new friends. In fact, the average adult hasn’t made a new friend in the last five years, according to the survey.

The survey of 2,000 Americans — commissioned by Evite — dug into the reasons why Americans struggle with new friendships. About two in five (42%) said they have trouble making friends because of introversion or shyness. For these individuals, it’s simply a struggle to come out of their shell and comfortably break into new social situations and circles.

A third of adults blame their lack of new friendships on their aversion to the bar scene, where potential new friends often go to socialize. Similarly, a third of respondents also feel everyone else’s circle of friends have already formed, making it harder to join the gang.

Read the full story ›