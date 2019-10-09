Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

says he is changing the “nature” of his 2020 presidential campaign following his most recent heart surgery.

What are the details?

The announcement comes on the heels of Sanders’

hospitalization last week, which led to heart surgery. While on the campaign trail in Nevada, Sanders experienced chest discomfort.

A statement from the Sanders campaign read:

During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing, he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted. Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.



On Tuesday, the 78-years-old Sanders said that he will cut back on the number of campaign events after a recent visit to the cardiologist.

The Vermont lawmaker said that while he would continue campaigning, he plans to cut his rally attendance by half.

“I think we’re gonna change the nature of the campaign a bit, make sure that I have the strength to do what I have to do,” he told reporters Tuesday evening outside of his home.

“I don’t know if there’s anybody who’s done more rallies than we have done,” he said. “We’re gonna probably not do three or four rallies a day, we’re gonna do two or do other events as well.”

Sanders also said that he plans to release his private medical records “at the appropriate time.”

What else?

In a statement following his heart surgery, Sanders said, “I feel great, and after taking a short time off, I look forward to getting back to work.”

According to Time, Sanders’ campaign has said Sanders will be at next week’s Democratic presidential debate in Ohio.