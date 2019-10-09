2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke released a women’s rights plan Wednesday that promises to address low income infant mortality rates and also promises full abortion access for women.

O’Rourke’s plan, published on Medium, is titled “Leveling the Playing Field” and describes a variety of ideas to achieve women’s equality. One of these ideas includes tackling the “maternal and infant mortality crisis.” (RELATED: Vast Majority Of Women Affected By Alabama, Georgia Laws Are Black)

The former Texas representative said there are “disparities in infant mortality between white Americans and black Americans that are greater today than in the year 1850” and discussed several ways he will support new mothers in need.

Statistics from the Guttmacher Institute show that abortion is increasingly concentrated among poor women and that black non-Hispanic women, as well as Hispanic women, have the highest abortion rates in the U.S.

O’Rourke’s plan also reveals that he believes making abortion a woman’s right plays a prominent role in women’s equality.

“Beto believes everyone should have access to universal, high-quality, affordable health care, and the reproductive health care they need — including abortion,” the plan says.

The 2020 presidential candidate promised to not only repeal the Hyde Amendment and overturn the Helms Amendment, but also to appoint Supreme Court justices who will “respect Roe as the settled law of the land,” work with Congress to protect “the full spectrum of reproductive health care through insurance coverage” including “prohibiting abortion restrictions on private insurance,” and more.

O’Rourke’s abortion stances are embraced by other Democratic presidential candidates. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is the only Democratic presidential candidate who has publicly said she does not support late-term abortions. Gabbard said she is against allowing third-trimester abortions except in cases in which the mother’s health is in danger.

