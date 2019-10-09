[embedded content]

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Three high school football coaches have lost their jobs after video surfaced of their team participating in a pre-game chant which featured the N-word and profanity.

In the video, St. Augustine High School coaches and players get pumped up for a game by yelling “All I got is two hands, two pads, knockin’ that [n-word]’s s–t loose! I got two hands, two pads, this the Aug s–t!”

Head coach Nathaniel Jones and a pair of assistants were released from the historically black New Orleans Catholic school on Tuesday, the New York Post reports.

