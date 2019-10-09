Bleacher Report released an awesome video of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford late Tuesday afternoon.

BR played off of the release of “Joker” and put the Lions superstar passer in the role of the legendary villain.

I haven’t even seen the movie yet, and I still found this video to be hilarious. Give it a watch below. It’s pretty damn funny. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Matthew Stafford realizes the Lions have been a comedy, not a tragedy. New #GridironHeights x ‘Joker’ (@Playstation) pic.twitter.com/gAfV9Nfghy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2019

Again, I haven’t seen “Joker” just yet, but it’s my understanding that the character pretty much mentally snaps from the stress of the world being against him.

Don’t spoil it for me, but that’s what I’ve heard. If that’s the case, then I love the comparison because nobody in the league has been through more torture than Matthew Stafford.

The man is constantly getting mauled out on the field. He has a golden arm, and the Lions have routinely failed to surround him with the necessary talent to win.

Hell, even when they had Calvin Johnson, Detroit still couldn’t find a way to win. Think about how sad that is.

If that’s not enough to break a man’s spirit, I just don’t know what is.

Fortunately, the Lions have been damn good this season through four games. They’re 2-1-1, and Stafford has played some of his best football in years.

It’s amazing what can happen when you surround a guy with some actual talent. It’s truly amazing. Now, the Lions will square up with the Packers on Monday night.

Can’t wait!