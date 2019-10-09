Blue Bell Ice Cream issued a recall this week because some containers might contain foreign objects.

The Texas-based company issued the voluntary recall of one lot of half-gallon Butter Crunch Ice Cream produced on a specific line on Aug. 26 in its Sylacauga, Alabama plant, according to an announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Blue Bell discovered the issue when it was notified by a consumer of the presence of a piece of a plastic tool in a half gallon of Butter Crunch Ice Cream. The company investigation revealed the broken tool was inadvertently incorporated into the production process in a small amount of product,” the company stated.

“In an abundance of caution, the company is recalling a full day of production of this flavor from this manufacturing facility.”

Customers who bought the flavor can look at half-gallon tubs by locating the code on top of the packaging lid. If the code is 082621222, it’s part of the recall.

Blue Bell Ice Cream issued a recall for a select lot of half-gallon Butter Crunch Ice Cream. (FDA)

The affected Butter Crunch Ice Cream half gallons were distributed in parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

“All affected stores are directly delivered to and serviced by Blue Bell Creameries and have been instructed to remove the product from their shelves. There have been no reports of injuries due to consumption of this product to date. This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA,” the company stated.

Consumers who have purchased these items can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, consumers with questions may call 979-836-7977, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

Blue Bell Ice Cream issued a recall for a select lot of half-gallon Butter Crunch Ice Cream. (FDA)

Blue Bell Ice Cream issued a recall for a select lot of half-gallon Butter Crunch Ice Cream. (FDA)

Another ice cream recall was issued earlier this month by Angel Hills Manufacturing, a New York-based company.

The company said all half-pints of Ample Hills Creamery-branded ice cream was being recalled because the ice cream might contain undeclared peanut.

The product was distributed in Los Feliz, California; Aventura, Florida; and various stores in New York City.