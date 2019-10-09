On Tuesday’s episode of “The Chad Prather Show,” Chad discussed Pope Francis and his meeting of bishops that was held on Sunday to discuss the possibility of the Catholic Church “easing the policy of celibacy for priests.”

In this clip, Chad explained that Pope Francis was considering lifting the policy of celibacy.

Chad explained that Pope Francis is considering a new policy that would allow married men to become a priest. The idea is to help fill the need of 85 percent of the villages in the Amazon that have been unable to celebrate Catholic Mass due to the region’s shortage of priests.

“They are just going to take good men and make them priests,” Chad said.

According to a Fox News report, “The Catholic Church is considering easing off of its policy of celibacy for priests, a 1,000-year-old precedent that is expected to spark a heated debate between adherents of the tradition and proponents who’ve said ordaining married men would help solve the church’s clergy shortage.”

Watch the video below for more details.

Use code CHAD to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Download the podcast here.

Want more from Chad Prather?

To enjoy more of Chad’s comedy, craziness and common sense, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.