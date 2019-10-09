A child was hit by a vehicle in front of an elementary school in Texas, police confirmed on Oct. 9.

The incident took place early Wednesday outside Oran Roberts Elementary School in El Paso just before 8 a.m.

A spokesman for the El Paso Police Department told KVIA that the child was of school age.

It hasn’t been confirmed if the victim was a student at the school. It also wasn’t clear if the driver of the vehicle is being detained or charged.

Police also confirmed the incident with KFOX and 4 News.

Police have not issued a public statement as of yet.

Pictures from the scene showed four police vehicles on the scene, with some red police tape blocking the road.

The child was hit on Thorne Street.

Oran Roberts Elementary School’s location in El Paso, Texas. (Google Maps)

