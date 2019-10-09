President TrumpDonald John TrumpPelosi hits back at Trump over letter: ‘Only the latest attempt to cover up his betrayal of our democracy’ Trump directed Perry, State Dept. officials to talk to Giuliani on Ukraine: report Murkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment MORE is barreling toward a showdown with Congress over his decision to pull back U.S. troops in northern Syria despite widespread opposition.

The announcement, which caught leadership and traditional GOP allies flatfooted, sparked a wave of condemnation, with Republicans calling it a “disaster in the making,” a “catastrophic mistake” and a “terrible decision.”

Lawmakers are already weighing how to respond to Trump’s decision, setting the stage for a high-profile clash with Trump as soon as Congress returns from a two-week break on Monday.

“Congress must and will act to limit the catastrophic impact of this decision,” said Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyOvernight Defense: Republicans urge Trump to reverse course on Syria | Dems subpoena Pentagon in impeachment probe | North Korea talks falter Bipartisan lawmakers who visited Syrian border slam Trump’s ‘rash decision’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by USAA — Trump sparks firestorm over Syria MORE (R-Wyo.), a member of House GOP leadership, adding that Trump’s decision was having “sickening and predictable consequences.”

Rep. Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaIs Congress too afraid to fight Big Pharma? Democrats probing whether groups booked Trump hotel rooms to earn president’s favor: report US should oppose expansion of space launch center in Brazil MORE (D-Calif.) warned that unless Turkey changes its behavior “everything is on the table,” including “suspending arms sales, to suspending economic aid to even considering their status in NATO.”

Lawmakers, scattered across the country for a two-week break, are having behind-the-scenes talks about potential legislative action and publicly throwing out a myriad of ideas ranging from a resolution opposing Trump’s actions to sanctions against Turkey to inserting language into a mammoth defense policy bill.

“Multiple committees are looking at possible legislative efforts to put the House on record against the President’s outrageous decision,” a House Democratic leadership aide told The Hill.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer: Giuliani must testify under oath Trump to hold Louisiana rally for GOP candidates in governor’s race McCarthy shares ‘Stranger Things’ parody video criticizing impeachment MORE (D-N.Y) separately predicted that “Congress will take some form of action” given the “broad condemnation” sparked by Trump’s decision.

Lawmakers are under growing pressure to mount a formal response after Turkey began airstrikes and shelling against Kurdish forces in northern Syria and, hours later, moved ground troops into the country after Trump pulled back U.S. troops. Lawmakers have warned for days that Trump’s decision could endanger the Kurds, who were integral to the U.S.-led fight against ISIS.

Trump on Wednesday tried to distance himself from Turkey’s actions, saying the United States “does not endorse this attack and has made it clear to Turkey that this operation is a bad idea.” But he also said the United States should not be part of “endless, senseless wars.”

Trump reiterated that the U.S. stance is that it is now Turkey’s responsibility to ensure ISIS prisoners being held by the Syrian Democratic Forces do not escape and further claimed Ankara has committed to “protecting civilians” and “ ensuring no humanitarian crisis takes place.”

That’s done little to stem the flow of criticism from Capitol Hill.

“I said that President Trump’s decision to abandon the Kurds … was terribly unwise. Today, we are seeing the consequences of that terrible decision. If the reports of Turkish strikes in Syria are accurate, I fear our allies the Kurds could be slaughtered,” said Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsTrump impeachment battle hits TV ads Trump defends Syria move: ‘It’s time to come back home’ GOP senator: ‘Not appropriate’ to ask foreign governments to investigate Biden MORE (R-Maine).

Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyPolls flash warning signs for Trump on impeachment Administration to give ‘top secret’ briefing on Syria amid pushback Why aren’t Democrats weaponizing Fox News on impeachment? MORE (R-Utah) lamented the “tragic loss of life among friends shamefully betrayed.”

One option under discussion would be to slap new sanctions on Turkey for invading Syria.

Sens. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamMurkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment Syrian Democratic Forces official warns of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ ahead of expected Turkish operation Turkey says it will cross into Syria ‘shortly,’ issues warning to Kurdish fighters MORE (R-S.C.) and Chris Van Hollen Christopher (Chris) Van HollenGraham vows ‘sanctions from hell’ if Turkey moves into Syria Overnight Defense: Republicans urge Trump to reverse course on Syria | Dems subpoena Pentagon in impeachment probe | North Korea talks falter Graham, Van Hollen pledge bipartisan sanctions on Turkey if it attacks Kurds MORE (D-Md.) said in the wake of Turkey’s actions that they have reached an agreement on sanctions legislation. The bill would target Turkey’s energy sector and military. It also includes visa restrictions for Turkish leadership, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and would sanction any assets they have within U.S. jurisdiction.

“I am pleased to have reached a bipartisan agreement with Senator Van Hollen on severe sanctions against Turkey for their invasion of Syria. While the Administration refuses to act against Turkey, I expect strong bipartisan support,” Graham said.

“Most Members of Congress believe it would be wrong to abandon the Kurds who have been strong allies against ISIS,” he added.

Van Hollen said the sanctions bill will be introduced next week and that they want a quick vote.

“Will ask for an immediate vote to send a clear message to Turkey that it must cease and desist its military action, withdraw its fighters from the areas under attack, and stop the tragic loss of life,” he said.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnGOP requests update on criminal referrals prompted by 2018 Kavanaugh probe Hillicon Valley: Iranian hacking operation targeted campaign, government accounts | House panel pushes Zuckerberg to testify on Libra | Trump officials step up attacks on Facebook encryption Bipartisan senators warn against efforts to weaken children’s online privacy law MORE (R-Tenn.), who has aligned herself closely with Trump, said on Wednesday that she will support new financial penalties.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms any U.S. policy that will result in endangerment of the Kurds who have sacrificed so much blood and treasure alongside American forces. … Turkey must pay the price for its aggression toward our Kurdish partners,” Blackburn said.

Trump downplayed the potential pushback, saying he thinks “it’s OK” if Congress imposes sanctions on Turkey even as he disagreed with Graham’s desire to stay in Syria and dismissed the Kurds because they “didn’t help us in the Second World War.”

“I think Lindsey would like to stay there for the next 200 years and maybe add a couple a hundred of thousand people every place, but I disagree with Lindsey on that,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “But I will tell you that I do agree on sanctions, but I actually think much tougher than sanctions if [Erdogan] doesn’t do it in as humane a way as possible.”

Graham is also crafting a resolution formally opposing Trump’s decision, adding that he expects “it will receive strong bipartisan support.” A spokesman for Graham told The Hill this week that they were in the process of drafting the resolution.

It would mark the second time the Senate has rebuked Trump on Syria after providing veto-proof support for an amendment from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMurkowski warns against rushing to conclusions on Trump impeachment Overnight Defense: Trump defends Turkey amid fierce criticism | Senators demand briefing on Syria decision | Turkey confirms strikes on Syrian border | White House says it won’t cooperate on impeachment inquiry McConnell blasts House Democrats over handling of impeachment inquiry MORE (R-Ky.) warning the president against withdrawing troops from Syria or Afghanistan earlier this year.

McConnell sent a warning shot on Monday saying that “the conditions that produced that bipartisan vote still exist today.”

Lawmakers could also slip language into a mammoth defense bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). House and Senate lawmakers are currently negotiating on a final version of the legislation.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe James (Jim) Mountain InhofeThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: Trump declares ‘case closed’ as text messages raise new questions Top House Democrat: Trump did ‘on camera’ what Romney warned about GOP senators attack whistleblower’s credibility MORE (R-Okla.) called Turkey’s actions “unacceptable” and warned that Ankara will face “serious economic, diplomatic and security consequences.”

“Erdogan’s actions risk undermining our bilateral relationship, destabilizing northeastern Syria, squandering hard-won progress against ISIS, creating a new humanitarian crisis and harming our Kurdish partners,” Inhofe said.

A spokeswoman for Inhofe said because “the NDAA is currently in the conference process” she “couldn’t speculate” on whether it will include a response to the Syria situation.

A House Armed Services Committee spokeswoman told The Hill that lawmakers, led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelTrump fires back on impeachment Top Democrats warn against withdrawing from treaty that allows observation flights over Russia Democrats subpoena Sondland for testimony, documents MORE (D-N.Y.), are working on legislation related to the issue separately from the NDAA, but could not immediately provide more detail. A House Foreign Affairs spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

More than 50 House Democrats, led by Rep. Jason CrowJason CrowBipartisan lawmakers who visited Syrian border slam Trump’s ‘rash decision’ Trump impeachment calls snowball, putting pressure on Pelosi The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by National Association of Manufacturers – Pelosi feels heat as Dems pursue whistleblower complaint MORE (D-Colo.), sent a letter to Trump on Wednesday afternoon demanding he answer 10 questions about his Syria policy, including how the United States will ensure the Kurds’ protection and what Trump considers to be “off limits” for Turkey to do.

“This decision jeopardizes decades of trust in American solidarity and will only serve to undermine current and future alliances,” they wrote.

In the meantime, calls are mounting for the Trump administration to testify about the decision, providing a high-stakes setting where they would likely face a bipartisan grilling.

Romney and Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyAdministration to give ‘top secret’ briefing on Syria amid pushback Senators call for Trump administration to testify on Syria Sunday shows – Second whistleblower grabs spotlight MORE (D-Conn.) are urging Senate Foreign Relations Committee leadership to have administration officials testify before the panel and “explain to the American people how betraying an ally and ceding influence to terrorists and adversaries is not disastrous for our national security interests.”

Sen. Jack Reed John (Jack) Francis ReedTop Democrats warn against withdrawing from treaty that allows observation flights over Russia Yes, President Trump, we do have a homelessness crisis and you’re making it harder for us to address Negotiators kick off defense bill talks amid border wall, Iran debates MORE (D-R.I.), the top Democrat on the Armed Services Committee, also called for Defense Secretary Mark Esper Mark EsperOvernight Defense: Trump defends Turkey amid fierce criticism | Senators demand briefing on Syria decision | Turkey confirms strikes on Syrian border | White House says it won’t cooperate on impeachment inquiry Top Democrats warn against withdrawing from treaty that allows observation flights over Russia Pentagon insists it was consulted ahead of Syria move MORE to testify before Congress “as soon as possible.”

“I would hope Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo and Acting Director of National Intelligence [Joseph] Maguire will be called before the respective oversight committees as well,” Reed said.

“We need a full accounting and there is no time to waste. Congress must send a clear, bipartisan signal to this president that we do not condone his decision,” he added. “And it has to go beyond tweets and statements. We need action.”