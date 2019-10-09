On Wednesday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Representative John Garamendi (D-CA) called on the House of Representatives to have a vote on a resolution for an impeachment inquiry on the House floor.

Garamendi said, “I do think that it’s time for us to put a vote on the floor, a resolution for the inquiry, structured in such a way that it can move forward with full power of the Congress behind it. I think that’s probably going to come in the next week or so. That will further strengthen Congress’ hand.”

