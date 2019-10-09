New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo made a creepy comparison between sex and politics during a speech at an event in Syracuse on Wednesday.

“There’s a concept in life called foreplay,” Cuomo said at the event, which focused on jobs, according to the New York Post.

He tried to relate “foreplay” to how Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh and Onondaga County executive Ryan McMahon advocated hard for state funding to revitalize Syracuse and the surrounding area.

“It starts with ‘Hello, how are you today? Everything good? Pleasure to see you,’” continued Cuomo, drawing some laughter from the crowd. “‘Oh, by the way, there’s something else I wanted to mention.’”

The New York Democrat’s already off-putting speech got more awkward when he compared his efforts to boost the area’s economy to “going all the way.”

“‘I’ll call you in the morning.’ And I did,” he said, laughing loudly at his own joke, according to the Post.

Cuomo announced an emergency executive order banning the sale of flavored e-cigarettes last month and raised the age for purchasing them from 18 to 21.

Cuomo also recently blamed “angry leftists” for their roles in trying to impeach President Donald Trump, even though he said 24 hours earlier that he would support impeaching the president.