CNN anchor Don Lemon bungled a D-Day “history lesson” Wednesday in an attempt to criticize President Donald Trump.

Lemon was responding to Trump’s comments about the Kurds and his claims that they were not our allies during World War II. (RELATED: ‘We Are Devolving Into Insanity’: Don Lemon Blasts Trump Over Oval Office Name-Calling)

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Trump made the decision earlier in the week to pull American troops from Syria in an area controlled by the Kurds, catching criticism from all sides for “abandoning” our allies in the region. (RELATED: ‘You Feckless Unpatriotic Cowards!’: Meghan McCain Unloads On White House For Abandoning Kurds)

Lemon began by playing video of the president speaking in defense of that decision from the White House. “The Kurds are fighting for their land just so you understand. They’re fighting for their land. And as somebody wrote in a very, very powerful article today, they didn’t help us in the Second World War. They didn’t help us with Normandy as an example. They mentioned names of different battles,” Trump said.

“Okay. Just so you know, a little history lesson here,” Lemon began. “The Kurds didn’t help us fight World War II, didn’t help us with Normandy. For starters, they didn’t live in Europe. You know where they do live? They live in Syria, among other places in the Middle East.”

Lemon made no mention of the fact that the D-Day invasion involved 156,000 Allied troops, most of whom did not live in Europe. Some 73,000 Americans, 22,000 Canadians and 3,000 Australians — a total of 98,000 — landed in France on D-Day.